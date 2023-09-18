Lovely golf course townhouse in 55+ Community. All appliances including full-size stacked washing machine and dryer. Enjoy large windows, skylights, a spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and pullouts, and a good-sized covered patio!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $365,000
-
- Updated
Impressive move-in ready lakefront home. Main mstr suite w/fabulous bath, WIC & adjoining den w/frplc. Lg eat-in Chef's Kit w/ granite &am…
Creative home with tons to adore! This home is move in ready in a fabulous location. Features a wrap around deck. 3 bedrooms+1 bonus room. 2 b…
This is a “Must See!” Main floor features a huge kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops; formal & informal dining; beautifu…
Welcome to your dream acreage without the gravel travel. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath farmhouse with the highly coveted wrap-ar…
Gorgeous custom built home in Summerfield cul-de-sac! There is no other home quite like this in GI! Grand rooms, tall ceilings, amazing kitche…