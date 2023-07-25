The Omaha City Council will take steps to remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from office after he missed Tuesday’s council meeting.

Palermo has now missed three months of council meetings while in jail awaiting trial on federal felony charges.

“Today marks three months worth of unexcused absences,” City Council President Pete Festersen said. “As determined by the city charter, that means a council member must vacate their seat. So the City Council is proceeding with a vote to vacate the seat next week on Aug. 1, which is our earliest opportunity to do that.”

A resolution to remove Palermo from office will be on the council’s Aug. 1 agenda, Festersen said in a joint statement with City Council Vice President Aimee Melton, released after attendance was taken at Tuesday’s meeting.

“When that vote occurs, we'll identify an open, transparent and public appointment process to fill the seat,” Festersen said. “We know that's important. I'm proud of the City Council for stepping up and working together to address issues in District 4 during this time, but we know it's important to have someone filling that seat from the area.”

People in South Omaha’s District 4 have effectively been without representation since federal agents arrested Palermo April 21. He has been in jail since then awaiting trial on nine charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud, in what federal prosecutors have labeled a public corruption case involving a former Omaha police captain, former Omaha police officer and a hired fundraiser.

Palermo also has been charged with violating the conditions of his federal probation term, which he began in 2019 after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to file tax returns. He is alleged to have left the state without notifying his probation officer on multiple occasions, and he is now accused of committing multiple federal felony offenses while on supervised release.

Palermo was vice president of the council when he was arrested. Council members voted soon after his indictment to remove him as vice president. A citizen-led effort to recall Palermo fizzled last week after organizers missed the deadline to submit the signatures needed to trigger a recall election.

Festersen’s and Melton’s statement cited a City Charter provision for removal and forfeiture of the office of councilmember. The section, 2.05, says a councilmember “shall be deemed to have forfeited office upon any of the following grounds,” and lists seven reasons. One of those is, “Being absent from regular Council meetings for three consecutive calendar months without being excused by the Council.”

Under the City Charter, when a vacancy on the council occurs, the council “shall by a majority vote appoint a person having the qualifications of the office of councilmember in accordance with state law.”

Festersen said the resolution to remove Palermo at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting will not be a public hearing, but that Palermo or a representative could be allowed to make a case. Palermo has lost his appeal of a federal judge’s detention order and is expected to remain in jail pending trial.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday that Palermo could have resigned, and was specifically asked to do so. She noted that his refusal to resign his seat also allowed him to collect his councilmember’s salary during the entire three months he failed to show up for meetings.

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse said it was obviously a given that Palermo would not show up for the meeting Tuesday. But he said the city had to legally wait until he missed Tuesday’s roll call before they could begin the process of making him forfeit the office.