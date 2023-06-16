Once a sanctuary for people in need, the Old Poor Farm now does the same for animals.

The cow with three legs. The miniature pony from the petting farm that was afraid of people.

Special-needs animals with birth defects or accident injuries or those suffering from neglect or abuse find a forever home on four acres near Nickerson, Nebraska, that once housed people who had no place else to go.

“We have no expiration date,” Kathy Drawbridge said. “They can stay here forever.”

Visitors can tour the historic property that houses around 250 animals and read about the 400 or so people who found a safe haven there for 65 years before the Depression in the 1930s and the dawn of federal social programs.

The animal sanctuary in Dodge County is one of 70 stops on the Nebraska Passport tourism program, the annual tourism promotion effort that encourages Nebraskans and others to visit a variety of attractions, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, stores and more across the state. Each week, we’re highlighting one or more of the locations.

Passport participants collect physical or digital stamps at each stop, and qualify for prizes based on how many places they visit during the program, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30.

Every rural county in the United States had a poor farm, Drawbridge said, where people could live until they could get back on their feet if they had no family or money. Unwed mothers and seniors or those needing help after surgery found a place to stay. One man arrived in his 30s and never left.

“It was the earliest form of welfare,” Drawbridge said.

Although memories of those poor farms have faded, Drawbridge said guests seem to enjoy all the work she and her husband Ray have put into the property. Each outbuilding has been restored and a plaque details its former use.

The Drawbridges had no plans to open a sanctuary when they bought the land in 1989. No one had lived there for 20 years, and the house had been torn down.

They planned to put in an orchard and garden and enjoy country life. Both had fulltime jobs.

A friend said a farm needed a donkey. A trickle of needy animals, most of the farm variety, steadily became a flood.

While there’s many rescue programs for cats and dogs, Drawbridge said, there are few sanctuaries for special-needs animals.

“You’d see that 3-legged sheep when you went to buy a lamb,” Drawbridge said. “That’s the one I would want. That’s where my heart is.”

The Drawbridges formed a nonprofit in 2001 and then sold the land to that group last year. A seven-person board overseeing operations ranges in age from the 60s to a teen who just graduated from high school.

The younger members have brought in new ideas, and taught Drawbridge all kinds of computer skills. She and Ray’s grandson, Tyler Hand, is part of the group, too.

“The farm has blossomed,” she said. “I hand it to all the board because they are just great. Everybody is super involved. We’re all looking to keep the farm sustainable and long term. It’s important.”

No one who helps at the farm gets a paycheck, and it’s run on donations. Asking for money is hard, so they hold all kinds of events to raise funds.

The 64-year-old Drawbridge continues to do the daily chores. That way she can keep an eye on the animals.

“They are just like children,” she said. “Everyone has a personality. We always say we don’t have the prettiest animals, but we do have the happiest.”

The former machinist can’t imagine doing anything else. She laughed at the thought of slowing down.

She’s happy where she’s at, caring for animals in need. Her joy in that work is apparent to every visitor.

“When you come you might be a stranger,” she said, “but when you leave you are my friend.”