Wendell Wentling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wendell Russell Wentling, 88, of Hendley died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Daryl Kats officiating. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.

He was born July 23, 1932, in Beaver City to John Russell and Vivan (Livingston) Wentling.

He married Dortha Ann Martin on Dec. 21, 1950.

Survivors include his wife, Goldie; sons, Gayle Wentling of Billings, Montana, and Kim Wentling of Gillette, Wyoming; stepdaughters, Kathy Jesseph of Gothenburg and Joyce Frasier of Sioux Falls; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.