KEARNEY — Warren E. Schomburg, 91, of Shelton, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with Father Jorge Canela officiating.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Warren Earl Schomburg was born Aug. 12, 1929, on a farm near Belgrade. He lived with his parents, William and May Schomburg, and siblings on several area farms during the Depression. He graduated from Fullerton High School. Afterward he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War.
In 1953, he married Mary Ann Chizek. They moved to the farm north of Shelton, which previously was owned by his in-laws, Charles and Selma Chizek. During this time they raised three children. Warren enjoyed farm life and people. He combined his two passions as an agronomist and sales manager with Nachurs Plant Food, Pure Plant Food and B&B Fertilizer before working later as an independent consultant.
Warren married Donna (Burmood) Thomas on June 30, 1995. They made their home in Shelton and enjoyed traveling, attending dances and cheering on the Husker football team. Warren was known for coaching the Huskers from his recliner.
Survivors include his wife, Donna, of 25 happy years; children, Gail (Bruce) Sinner of Holstein, Dawn (Wes) Sich of Shelton, Robert Schomburg of Kearney; stepdaughter, Kristi (Kurt) Smallcomb, Ukiah, California; grandchildren, Leah Sinner, Nicole (Justin) Sinner, Kaitlyn Brooks, Jordan Brooks, Tara Schomburg, Emily Schomburg, Marissa Schomburg, Kayle (Quincy) Cromer, Kameron Smallcomb; and great-granddaughter, Kyla Cromer; siblings, Molly Smith of Fort Calhoun, Richard (Linda) Schomburg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Robert Schomburg, Fern Schomburg, William (Bill) Schomburg, David Schomburg, Theodore (Ted) Schomburg; brother-in-law, Ed Smith; sister-in-law, Gladys Schomburg and nephew, Tim Smith.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.