Wanda Klimek

LOUP CITY — Wanda M. Klimek, 91, of Loup City died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with Father Richard Piontkowski celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family asks that everyone attending the rosary or Mass wear face mask or face covering.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Ambulance, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church or donor’s choice.

