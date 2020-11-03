Walter Griffith

BROKEN BOW — Walter Earl Griffith, 81, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with the Revs. Tyce Jensen and Larry DeMoss officiating.

Interment will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Walter was born March 12, 1939, in Broken Bow to Cleon Sherman Griffith and Iva Katherine (Boyd) Griffith.

Walter married Loretta Stewart on July 12, 1964, in Sargent.

Survivors include his wife Loretta; his children, Ken Griffith of Broken Bow, Mark Griffith of Kearney, Tom Griffith of Merna and Tricia Sabin of Lincoln; brother, Dillard Griffith; sisters, Gloria Triggs, Carol Jean Smith and Linda Widick and 11 grandchildren.