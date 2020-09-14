Walt Leising

ARAPAHOE — Walter Neal Leising, 60, of Arapahoe died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home north of Arapahoe.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating.
Interment will follow at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe and prior to the service at the church.
He was born Dec. 18, 1959, in Oxford to Armin Walter and Gladys Margaret (Petermann) Leising.
On Aug. 6, 1988, he married Sheri Meyer at Zion Lutheran Church at Pierce.
Survivors include his wife Sheri Leising of Arapahoe; sons, Nathan and Bryce; daughter, Andrea Leising of Lincoln; sisters, Nancy Dunfee of Lancaster, Ohio, Jane Ellis of Holdrege, Ruth Oswald of Madison and Arlene Suchan of Billings, Montana; brothers, David Leising of Seward and Phillip Leising of Arapahoe.
