KEARNEY — Victor Luis Cervantes, 81, of Kearney died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Victor was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Kennedy, Texas, to Felix and Juanita Cervantes. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas. He quit school in the eighth grade to help support the family. At age 17, he left home with friends on their motorcycles. They visited all of the lower 48 states, working various jobs on the way. His motorcycle journey ended in Wisconsin, where he met and married Marion Dunn in 1959.
The family moved to Kearney a few years later to help support his family, which had settled in Kearney and his parents were unable to speak English. Victor worked 22 years at Rockwell International until it closed its doors. He later worked at UNK for 10 years as a custodian until his retirement in 2000.
Victor always had a smile for everyone around him. He enjoyed softball and bowling, was an avid Lopers fan, and served as a trustee for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Vic was a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department from March 1979 to October 1988.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Vicki Wiseman of Kearney; two daughters, Nancy Beebee of Kearney and Dolly Cervantes of Tacoma, Washington; two sons, Charlie Cervantes of Lordia, Florida, and Michael Cervantes of Lincoln; two sisters, Theresa Eaton of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Mary Hernandez of Kearney; a brother, Eddie Cervantes of Kearney; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Victor Cervantes Jr.; and two brothers, Felix Cervantes Jr. and Joe Cervantes.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or condolence.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.