Victor Bran

GRAND ISLAND — Victor F. Bran, 72, of Lexington died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Asambleas De Dios Filadelfia in Lexington. The funeral service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Asambleas De Dios Filadelfia in Lexington. The casket will be closed.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Victor was born April 21, 1948, in Tiquizate, Escuintla, Guatemala, to Francisco Roberto Yarena and Filomena Bran Ramos.

He married Orfa Nuria Medina de Bran on Dec. 10, 1966, in Guatemala.

Survivors include his wife, Orfa Nuria Medina de Bran of Lexington; his children, Erick Bran Medina, Hairo Bran Medina, Emerson Bran Medina, Eluvia Bran, Judith Bran, Sheny Bran, Orfa Bran, Kenny Bran and Elibeth Bran; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and six sisters.