KEARNEY — Viola “Vi” Sharon Luce, 80, of Kearney died Wednesday at Mount Carmel - Keens Memorial Home in Kearney.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The Rev. Dean Hanson will officiate.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, which is southeast of Pleasanton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

——

Vi was born to Ira F. Hunt and Rixtie (DeRiese) Hunt on July 20, 1940, in Franklin County. She attended grade school in Edison and Franklin County, graduating high school in Oxford.

Viola married Clyde Luce on July 16, 1958. She went on to have five children - Jody, Julie, Jeffrey, Jane and Jason.

Viola was a woman ahead of her time. She believed and lived a life centered around her faith, which brought her an understanding to achieve peace with our Lord Jesus Christ and that one must have spiritual, emotional, physical and mental health. Vi achieved this walking around the section, researching and eating foods that nourished the mind, soul and body; she also spent time in Scripture reading the Bible at her kitchen table.