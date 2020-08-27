KEARNEY — Doris “Verlene” Schroder, 84, of Orleans died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Orleans Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dave Irwin officiating. Service will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be prior to services at the Orleans Cemetery.
Due to health concerns, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.
The family has honored Verlene’s wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Verlene was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Harlan County to Oliver “Stub” and Doris Iola (Russell) Sell.
On May 16, 1955, Verlene married Kenneth Schroder at the Orleans Presbyterian Church. In 2011 he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dee Schultz of Axtell and Donna Lux of Republican City; brother, James Sell of Holdrege; sister, Allene Gimeson of Kearney; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
