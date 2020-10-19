Verdella Bunger

RAVENNA — Verdella Kathryn Bunger, 86, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Rodney Bieber officiating.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the church or to Mother Hull Home.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.