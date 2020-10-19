 Skip to main content
Verdella Bunger

RAVENNA — Verdella Kathryn Bunger, 86, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Rodney Bieber officiating.

Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the church or to Mother Hull Home.

