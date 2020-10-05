PLATTE RIVER — Vaughn Bombeck, 83, of Shelton died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the family cabin on the Platte River.

Private family services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

——

Vaughn G. Bombeck was born April 12, 1937, in Hastings to Cortland and Melvina “Tootie” (Gearhart) Bombeck. Vaughn grew up in Denman on the family farm. He received his education from Shelton High School graduating with the class of 1954.

Vaughn married Sandra Lowenstein on May 1, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union four children were blessed. Vaughn worked for Woodman’s Irrigation for several years before he began to farm on the family farm north of Shelton.