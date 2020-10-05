PLATTE RIVER — Vaughn Bombeck, 83, of Shelton died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the family cabin on the Platte River.
Private family services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
Vaughn G. Bombeck was born April 12, 1937, in Hastings to Cortland and Melvina “Tootie” (Gearhart) Bombeck. Vaughn grew up in Denman on the family farm. He received his education from Shelton High School graduating with the class of 1954.
Vaughn married Sandra Lowenstein on May 1, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union four children were blessed. Vaughn worked for Woodman’s Irrigation for several years before he began to farm on the family farm north of Shelton.
Vaughn was a very active member of his community. He was a longtime member of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department, serving as fire chief for several years. Vaughn was also a past member of the B.P.O.E. He loved music and enjoyed singing in a barbershop quartet for many years. Vaughn loved to hunt, fish, cook and garden, but most of all he cherished time spent with family.
Survivors include his daughters, JoLynn Moffett and husband Mick of Shelton and Pamela Avera of Gibbon; son, Todd Bombeck of St. Simons Island, Georgia; grandchildren and spouses, Melissa and Marc Willis, Tyler and Kate Bombeck, Adair and Jason Reese, Cortney Moffett, Quincy and Angie Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Louis Bombeck, Ann Marie Bombeck, Charlie Bombeck, George Bombeck, Ava Reese, Alec Reese, Isabella Willis, Cooper Willis; sister, Janelle Richardson of Gibbon; nephews, Rod (Margie) Richardson, Brent (Julie) Richardson and Vaughn (Teri) Richardson; cousin, Paul and Linda Leibfarth of Shelton; as well as numerous extended family members, friends and his faithful companion, LuLu.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Bombeck; infant daughter, Adair; and brother-in-law, Don Richardson
Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
