UlaLee Luth

RED CLOUD — UlaLee G. Luth, 95, of Red Cloud died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Monday at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. The Rev. Gary Bennett will officiate. Due to the current pandemic all guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you don’t have a mask, ask a member of our staff and one will be provided for you.

Inurnment will be at the Franklin Cemetery.

UlaLee G. Luth, the daughter of James and Della (Kugler) Brooks, was born Aug. 1, 1925, on a farm in Smith County, Kansas. She attend rural county school and then graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1943.

On Sept. 1, 1945, Ula married Donald Luth at Smith Center, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of three daughters. Ula taught country school for two years. Ula and Don moved to San Antonio, Texas, while Don was in the service, from there the couple moved to Grand Island where Ula worked many years for Woolworth’s. From Grand Island they moved to Wood River until 1953 when they made their home on the farm near Riverton.