Ty Milleson

DUNNING — Ty Lane “Timmy” Milleson, 22, of Dunning died Sept. 18, 2020, near Dunning from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sandhill High School Gymnasium in Dunning with the Rev. Mark Sievering officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at Purdum Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the gym.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Dec. 8, 1997, in Broken Bow.

He married Shelby in August.

Survivors include his wife Shelby; parents, Ryan and Michelle (Conard) aka Jim and Marge; sisters, Chantelle and Shaylee aka Lonnie; and grandparents, Marlene (Saner) Milleson, Arden and Jeanne (Harsh) Rosenberger and Carol and Linda (Douglass) Conard.