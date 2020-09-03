Twyla Steinbrink

McCOOK — Twyla Louise Steinbrink, 88, of Trenton passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Trenton with the Rev. Alisa Parde officiating. Private family burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook.
Twyla was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Kearney to Mortimer B. and Minnie Hazel (Burge) Jordan.
On March 21, 1953, Twyla married Rex Steinbrink at the United Methodist Church in Kearney.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Steinbrink of McCook; children, Connie Bryant of Wayne, Oklahoma, Diane Dailey of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rodney Steinbrink of Scott City, Kansas, Carol Brown of Hayes Center, Richard Steinbrink of Garden City, Kansas, and Larry (Kathy) Steinbrink of North Platte; 19 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
