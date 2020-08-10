OVERTON — Trisha Kay Grote, 50, of rural Overton died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sumner Cemetery in Sumner with the Rev. Lonna Grabenstein officiating. The family requests casual attire and for people to bring chairs, if they would like. The service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Trisha was born June 3, 1970, in Broken Bow to Tom and Janice (Hanks) Ferguson. She attended Overton Public Schools graduating in 1988. After graduation she attended UNK for two years and then completed her degree at UNMC graduating in August 1993.
Trisha married Larry Grote on Nov. 28, 1993. To this union were born two children, Peyton Michael Grote and Gracie Jae Grote. The couple would later divorce. Trisha was engaged to Randy Ryan on June 3, 2015.
Trisha’s sonography career started in Colorado, before returning to Nebraska with Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Clinic. She then landed her dream job with Sound Equine. This path led her to travel the world and meet many wonderful people who made a lasting imprint on her life. One of the most special people who came into her life was her boss and mentor, Scott Giebler. He always made Trisha’s health a priority.
Her children Peyton and Gracie were Trisha’s world, as well as her grandson Hayes. She loved being a mother and soon found out that being a grandmother was even better. Trisha developed a rare liver cancer in May 2010. Doctors told her that the only cure was to transplant a donor liver. She received that special gift on Nov. 10, 2010. Trisha spent many years selling Silpada jewelry. She was a very talented baker. Gracing many with her cinnamon rolls and decorated cookies, she would spend hours baking, designing and decorating her cookies. They were amazing pieces of artwork when she finished, and one would feel guilty eating them! Trisha had a great love for horses. Whether it was a trail ride, branding or just an outing with Randy on the family ranch, they all made her so happy.
Trisha shared her passion for music with everyone who entered through her door. She also had an unending love for her nephews and nieces. She loved spending precious time with them and many times she was showering them with gifts from her travels. Trisha will be greatly missed by many who were lucky enough to know her. She was a warrior until the end.
Survivors include her children, Peyton of Eddyville and Gracie of Elm Creek; grandson, Hayes of Elm Creek; fiance, Randy Ryan of Overton; mother, Janice Ferguson of Overton; father, Tom Ferguson of Eddyville; sister, Tonya Smith (Alan) of Eddyville; nieces and nephews, Dylan Smith (Melissa), Oliver and Norah of Eddyville; Nolan Smith (Sierra) of Eddyville; Tucker Ferguson (Daniell), Libby and Treyce of Wahoo; and very special friend, Jill Simpson of Fort Worth, Texas.
Trisha is preceded in death by her sister, Tracy Ferguson Giugler; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to Donate Life or to the family for later designation.
