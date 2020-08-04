LINCOLN — Anthony “Tony” Charles Snyder, 49, of Broken Bow died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is until 7 p.m. today with family greeting 5-7 p.m., and a rosary service at 7 p.m., all at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Tony was born on Christmas Day 1970 in North Platte to David and Mary Snyder.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Snyder of Broken Bow; and sisters, Becky Burke of Sutherland, Libby Beck of St. Paul and Sara Myers of Broken Bow.