KEARNEY — Thomas “Tom” Riskowski, 50, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
Thomas Allen Riskowski was born Dec. 20, 1969, in Kearney to James and Patricia (Almaguer) Riskowski. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1988.
He married Tavis Baker on October 27, 2001, in Kearney. Tom was a lifelong resident of Kearney and worked for Kearney Public School in the maintenance department.
Tom always loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing every chance he could get.
Survivors include his wife, Tavis Riskowski of Kearney; sons, Dillon Riskowski and his significant other, Paxie Huckins, and James (Bubba) Seivert and his significant other, Heather Bailon, all of Kearney; daughters, Madison (Riskowski) Thompson and her husband, Zach, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Tina Arguello and her significant other, Rob Whitson, of Kearney, Leera Dutton and her husband, John, of Kearney, Casey Seivert of Kearney, and Brittney Seivert and her fiancé, Kirk Peterson, of Funk; father, James Riskowski of Kearney; brother, Chris Riskowski of Kearney; sister, Jody Riskowski of Kearney; 15 grandchildren; as well as extended family and several friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Almaguer-Burmaster, and his fraternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.