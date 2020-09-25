KEARNEY — Thomas “Tom” Riskowski, 50, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Thomas Allen Riskowski was born Dec. 20, 1969, in Kearney to James and Patricia (Almaguer) Riskowski. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1988.

He married Tavis Baker on October 27, 2001, in Kearney. Tom was a lifelong resident of Kearney and worked for Kearney Public School in the maintenance department.

Tom always loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing every chance he could get.