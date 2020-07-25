Timothy Warneking

GRAND ISLAND — Timothy Dale (Tim) Warneking, 58, of Grand Island died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial graveside services and inurnment are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County with the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating.
The family has honored his wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1962, in Superior to Howard H. and Mary Lou (Hare) Warneking.
Survivors include his sister, Linda Brown and her husband, Kent, of Axtell; and brother, Lee Warneking and his wife, Virginia, of Wood River.