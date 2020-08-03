KEARNEY — Timothy “Tim” Scott Shaw, 53, of Holstein died Friday, July 31, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Holstein United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kathy Uldrich officiating. The service will be livestreamed from Apfel Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at Holstein Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings.
——
Tim was born March 14, 1967, to Charles and Linda (Hansen) Shaw in Minden.
He graduated from Adams Central in 1985 and studied ag business at Central Community College Hastings Campus and Kearney State College. He was a member of the Holstein United Methodist Church. When Tim was healthy enough, he loved farming and truck driving. He enjoyed hunting and riding his Polaris.
Survivors include his parents, Charles and Linda (Hansen) Shaw; sister, Colleen (Randy) Kothe, all of Holstein; niece, Jenna (Bradley) Reiter of Formoso, Kansas; nephews, Eric (Andrea) Kothe and Nicholas Kothe, all of Holstein; great-nieces and great-nephews, Colten Kothe, Hunter Kothe, Makenzie Kothe, Val Jean Reiter, Virginia Reiter, and Charles Reiter; aunts and uncles, Jerry Hansen of Porter Ranch, California, Lester (Cheryl) Shaw of Naperville, Illinois, and Russ (Deb) Shaw of Holstein and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and grandparents, Leland and Margaret Shaw and Kenneth and Marcella Hansen; and brother, Bradley Shaw.
Memorials may be given to the family to designate at a later date.
