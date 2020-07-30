FUNK — Timothy Lynn “Tim” Rabe, 54, of Funk died unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.
A private family inurnment will be at Freewater Cemetery near Ragan.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Rabe family sincerely encourages each person to make their own decision whether to attend Tim’s services, based on the best interest of their health, and that of their community. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial book signing is 5-7 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Tim was born Oct. 30, 1965, at Holdrege to Clifford W. and Louisa M. (Woollen) Rabe.
In January 1990, he married Rebecca Macke in North Platte.
Survivors include his three children, Tanner Rabe of Wenatchee, Washington, Kendra Vogel of Albion and Kayla Rabe of Lincoln; siblings, Jacque Reiser of Omaha, Scott Rabe of Jay Em, Wyoming, and Randy Rabe of Bertrand; and three grandchildren.