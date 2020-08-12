FUNK — Timothy Lynn “Tim” Rabe, 54, of Funk died unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life services have been rescheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.
A private family inurnment will be at Freewater Cemetery near Ragan in Harlan County.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Rabe family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Tim’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Tim’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.