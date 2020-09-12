Thomas Brennan

OVERTON — Thomas James Brennan, 72, of Overton died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski officiating. The mass will be livestreamed via Reynolds-Love Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
Burial with military honors will be at the Overton Cemetery.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
——
Thomas was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Lexington to Thomas and Anna Marie (McTygue) Brennan. He received his education from Overton Public Schools, graduating from Overton High School with the class of 1966. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year.
On Dec. 3, 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served as an infantry squad leader with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He was wounded twice. His awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Combat “V”, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Parachutist badge and the Combat Infantry’s badge. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 1, 1970. Tom returned home to Overton, where he began his lifelong passion of farming and feeding cattle.
Tom married Cheryl Smith on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. The couple were blessed with two children, Brandi and James. The family made their home in Overton, where Tom operated the farm and fed cattle.
Farming was Tom’s life, he enjoyed long drives and would always say he was going out to “check up.” He always was willing to help out fellow farmers and tell a good story. He was a strong supporter of the Overton community and was an active member of the Holy Rosary Church and the Overton American Legion Post 277, serving as adjutant for many years. Tom served as the main speaker for the Memorial Day services at the Overton Cemetery, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was a former school board member for Overton Public Schools.
Tom enjoyed old classic cars, playing pitch and following his children and in later years his grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events.
Survivors include his wife Cheryl of Overton; his children, Brandi and husband Eric Krakowski of Omaha, and James and wife Heather Brennan of Overton; grandchildren, Aidan and Nicholas Krakowski of Omaha and Anna, Blair and Riley Brennan, all of Overton; sisters, Kathleen Winnat of Clovis, California, and Patricia Brennan and husband Jim Lemmer of Bloomington, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Tim and wife Suzanne Smith of Overton and sister-in-law, Pat Smith of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Woodrow and Gladys Smith, brothers-in-law, Robert Smith and Terry Smith. and nephew, Aaron Smith.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Cemetery toward a new cemetery directory or Overton Fire and Rescue.
Visit reynoldslovefuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.
