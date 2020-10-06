Terry Smith Sr.

LINCOLN — Terry L. Smith Sr., 69, of Holbrook died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe with Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. The service also will be livestreamed on “Arapahoe FUMC” Facebook page. Interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe with family present 6-8 p.m.

He was born Dec. 24, 1950, at McCook to Harry and Mary Joyce (Jacobson) Smith.

He married Leslie Ehrke on March 26, 1977, in Stamford.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Smith of Holbrook; daughters, Lona Smith and Brandi Smith, both of Lincoln, and Kathleen Smith of Florida; son, Terry Smith Jr. of Bertrand; brother, Dan Smith of Beaver City; sister, Deb Kruse of Hanover, Kansas; and six grandchildren.