LINCOLN — John “Taylor” Reynolds, 68, of Hazard died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Loup County Ag Building in Taylor with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.

Burial will follow at the Madison Square Cemetery near Taylor. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Loup County Ag Building in Taylor.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family for individuals or families in need.