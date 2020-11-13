Steven Ockinga

 Skip to main content
MINDEN — Steven L. Ockinga, 71, of Minden died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Minden.

The family has honored Steve’s wish to be cremated and to have no services.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Lee was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Hastings to Delmar L. and Geraldine L. (Bergman) Ockinga.

Survivors include his mother, Geraldine Carlson of Hastings; sister, Sharon Sara of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and stepsisters, Jeanne Hinz and Linda Heithbrink.

