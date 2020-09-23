Spencer Hecox

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Spencer Samuel Hecox, 83, of Independence, Missouri, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

Heartland Cremation and Burial Services in Kansas City, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Nov. 20, 1936, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hecox.

On May 29, 1960, he married Linda Hecox. She preceded him in death in 2016.

Survivors include his brother, Hubert Hecox; children, Nancy Hornbostel, Steve Hecox, Amy Watson and Michelle Leigh; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.