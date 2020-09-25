Spencer Bacon

HYANNIS — Spencer Ray Bacon, 30, of Anselmo died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Hyannis from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Broken Bow City Auditorium. The family requests casual dress, Husker or Harley-Davidson attire. Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Following the burial a reception will be held at the Activities Building in Merna. Please use the south door.

A visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with the family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Spencer was born July 4, 1990, in Scottsbluff to Larry and Sheila (Leever) Bacon.

Survivors include daughters, Emery and Bentlee Bacon of Broken Bow; parents, Larry and Sheila Bacon of Merna; sisters, Janice Lukasik of Florence, Montana, and Sarah Szakacs of Hyannis; grandmothers, Helen Bacon of Bingham and Connie Leever of Fort Collins, Colorado; mother of Emery Bacon, Leslie Archer of Broken Bow; and mother of Bentlee Bacon, Casey Bickford of Broken Bow.