CONCORDIA, Kan. — Sister Ann Glatter, 91, a Sister of St. Joseph for 72 years, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia.
The Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday in the Motherhouse Chapel with Rev. Barry Brinkman presiding. Due to the safety precautions for COVID-19, the funeral mass was private. However, it was livestreamed on the Sisters of St. Joseph Facebook page.
Burial was at the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery.
Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia is in charge of arrangements.
She was born in Amherst, Nebraska, on March 28, 1929, to Vincent and Anna Franke Glatter, the fifth of seven children, and was baptized Mary Alice. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, Kansas, on Feb. 2, 1948. On Aug. 15, 1948, Mary Alice received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Ann Vincent, later changing to Sister Ann. She pronounced first vows on Aug. 15, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
Sister Ann served the community as gardener at the Motherhouse for 60 years. In addition to lawn and yard work at the Motherhouse, Sister Ann refinished chairs and chapel pews and worked in ceramics. She was recognized in October 1996 by the Concordia Area Chamber of Commerce for her lifetime of volunteer service to the community. In 2000 Sister Ann was honored by the American Red Cross for donating blood 126 times. She was described as a “legend” in Concordia whom people knew and expected to turn up wherever there was action or a need for help.
Sister Ann was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Memorials for Sister Ann Glatter may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters, P.O. Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901.
