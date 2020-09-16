 Skip to main content
Shorty Marvin

Shorty Marvin

HOLDREGE — Leslie Allen “Shorty” Marvin, 100, of Holdrege died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Viewing and visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating.

He was born April 19, 1920, in Riceville, Iowa, to Walter and Pearl (Miller) Marvin.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda Mallies of Aurora, Colorado, Betty Newton of Holdrege, Carol Snyder of Holdrege, Mary Bowman of Alma, Kathy Moreno of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Steph Whitlow of Imperial; sons, Larry Marvin of Holdrege and Lester Marvin of Kearney; sisters, Phyllis Pitz and Dorothy Simpson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

