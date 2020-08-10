KEARNEY — Shirley A. Young, 77, of Ord died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord, Father Mark Maresh will be the Celebrant.
Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus the family is requesting that the funeral attendees use social distancing and masks are required.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
——
Shirley Anne Young was born July 26, 1943, in McCook to Carl J. and Arlene M. (Bachand) Rossitto. Shirley was raised at McCook and graduated from McCook High School in 1961. She attended McCook Community College and completed a two year teaching certificate and taught first and second grade at La Vista.
On Aug. 2, 1969, Shirley married Dick Young in McCook. The couple made their home in Omaha until moving to Minden in 1977, where they owned and operated Young’s Shoe Center. Shirley completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education, graduating from Kearney State College in 1988. Shirley taught fifth grade at Minden for twenty years.
Shirley enjoyed coaching and judging speech and drama and was deeply involved in the community theater in Minden. In 2011, Dick and Shirley moved to Ord to be near their grandchildren.
Shirley’s hobbies included Community Theater, old movies, spending time with her grandchildren and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Dick Young of Ord; a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Jennifer Young of Castle Rock, Colorado; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Bob Bennett of Ord; a brother, Jim Rossitto of New Orleans, Louisiana; two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Mary and Wayne Johnson of Manning, Iowa and Pat and Mark Messinger of McCook; a sister-in-law, Jeannene Rossitto of Omaha; and nine grandchildren
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Carl A. Rossitto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.