Shirley Lange

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Shirley Ann Lange, 82, formerly of Brighton, Colorado, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

——

Shirley was born March 16, 1938, in Malcolm, Nebraska, to Victor and LaVerne (Otto) Lange. In 1959, she married Robert Trimble. They had six children and made their home near Pleasanton, before moving to Kearney. They later divorced in 1992.

Shirley was a woman of faith and made sure to live her life in a way that instilled those values in her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful friend to many and was loved for her caring ways, boisterous laughter and mischievous personality. She was a wonderful seamstress who loved to quilt and used her talents in many special ways. She spent her last years sewing quilts for local charities to provide blankets for babies and children in need.