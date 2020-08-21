LOUP CITY — Shirley Griffiths, 82, of Loup City died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home in Loup City.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Loup City with Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Shirley’s funeral service can be viewed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks or face coverings are recommended.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
——
Shirley F. (Thompson) Griffiths was born Nov. 9, 1937, in Overton to Leon and Leone (Bacon) Thompson. She attended country school in Holt County and graduated from Burwell.
On March 28, 1959, she married Arthur DeWolf. Shirley lived in Kimball from 1959 through 1962. Shirley and Arthur moved to North Loup in 1962 and then to Loup City in 1965. Arthur died on Oct. 3, 1996.
Early in life Shirley taught at a country school. She worked at several businesses in Loup City before retiring in 2004.
On Sept. 6, 2003, she married Harold Griffiths and they lived in Loup City their entire married life. Shirley is a member of the United Methodist Church in Loup City.
Survivors include her husband, Harold of Loup City; daughters, Sue DeWolf of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeanne (Mark) Sims of Kearney and Janet (Henry) Fletcher of Litchfield; sister, Evelyn Holmes of Broken Bow; stepdaughter, Deb (Tom) Smedra of Mason City; stepson, Delbert (Terri) Griffiths of Broken Bow; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur; infant grandson and stepson, Dennis Griffiths.
Memorials are suggested to the Loup City United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.
Visit www.higginsfuneralhomelc.com to leave condolences online.
