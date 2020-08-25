Shirley Gibbons

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shirley Ann Gibbons, 79, of Cedar Lake in Hinton, Oklahoma, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
A memorial celebrating her life will be 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Cedar Lake Chapel at Hinton, Oklahoma.
Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Kearney (Nebraska) Cemetery where she will join her husband Alan, who preceded her in death on June 29, 2020.
Arrangements by OK Cremation and Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
——
Shirley Ann Calvert was born March 10, 1941, in Houston to Raymond and Irene Calvert.
She met her future husband, Alan Gibbons of Kearney while he was serving in the Army at Fort Sill at Wayne’s Drive Inn (still open today) in Lawton, Oklahoma. She eloped and married her true love May 24, 1958. They later moved to Sacramento, California, where their daughter, Karen Ann, was born Sept. 25, 1960.
After the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, Shirley started her career as an artist. Her recognition as a nationally known artist and educator grew after moving to Edmond, Oklahoma. Her primary subject was roses, and she became well-known in the art world as “The Rose Lady.“
One of her paintings, “Flag of Glory, Rose of Peace,” which was inspired by the 9/11 tragedy at the Pentagon.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Ann Corey and husband Charles of Edmond, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Starla Ann Williams and husband Sammy, Lance Morris Stephens and wife Phoenix, Jennie Renee Dugas and husband Jeremy, Brent Michael Corey and wife Jennifer; brother, Larry Ray Calvert and wife Marge of Guthrie, Oklahoma; brother, Richard Duane Calvert and wife Marianne of Kansas City, Missouri; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished family and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Jay Gibbons, and her parents.
