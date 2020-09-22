Sharyl Mondt

LINCOLN — Sharyl Louise (Dietz) Mondt, 48, of Holdrege died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Evangelical Free Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Holen officiating. Interment will be at Oxford Cemetery.

Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

She was born Sept. 22, 1971, in Holdrege to Larry and Fern (Park) Dietz.

Survivors include her father, Larry Dietz of Oxford; her brother, Jimmy Dietz of Oxford; her daughters, Haley Cabeen of Bennet, Mariah Myers of Grand Island and Cheyanne Heins of Holdrege; and six grandchildren.