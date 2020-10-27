Sharon Pritts

KEARNEY — Sharon M. Pritts, 82, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Guide Rock Cemetery.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Sharon was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Ainsworth to Charles and Verna (Pate) Crawford. She grew up in Guide Rock and graduated from Red Cloud High School.

Sharon married Duane Pritts on Feb. 13, 1954, in Guide Rock. To this union, three girls and two boys were born. The couple made their home on a farm in Webster County before moving to the Giltner and Trumbull area. In the 1960s they moved their family to Shelton and then to Gibbon. In their retirement years, they moved to Kearney where Sharon worked at Cambridge Court, Hilltop Mall and Buffalo Motel.

Later due to declining health the couple made their home at Prairie View Gardens assisted living facility in Kearney. Sharon loved to take care of her family, whether it was making a quilt, jelly, bread or pickles.