Sharon Pritts

KEARNEY — Sharon M. Pritts, 82, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Guide Rock Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Sharon was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Ainsworth to Charles and Verna (Pate) Crawford. She grew up in Guide Rock and graduated from Red Cloud High School.
Sharon married Duane Pritts on Feb. 13, 1954, in Guide Rock. To this union, three girls and two boys were born. The couple made their home on a farm in Webster County before moving to the Giltner and Trumbull area. In the 1960s they moved their family to Shelton and then to Gibbon. In their retirement years, they moved to Kearney where Sharon worked at Cambridge Court, Hilltop Mall and Buffalo Motel.
Later due to declining health the couple made their home at Prairie View Gardens assisted living facility in Kearney. Sharon loved to take care of her family, whether it was making a quilt, jelly, bread or pickles.
Survivors include her daughters, Deb Mortensen and husband Terry of Cheyenne and Barb Bickford and husband Ray of Kearney; daughter-in-law, Jackie Pritts-Lewis and husband Dave of Kearney; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband; parents; step Pops, Vernon R; two sons; Ronald and Tim; a daughter, Linda; brother, Jerry Crawford; sister, Pat Higby; brother-in-law, Kenny Bailey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rossanna Pritts.
Sharon’s family would like to thank her Mount Carmel family and the hospice workers that helped care for her in those last few days.
Memorials are suggested to Mount Carmel Home.
