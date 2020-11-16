Sharon Minshull

BURWELL — Sharon K. Minshull, 78, of Burwell died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Community Memorial Health in Burwell.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon was born March 24, 1942, to Arthur and Henrietta Stuckert Minshull in Scottsbluff.

Survivors include her daughters, Justine Thomsen of North Platte, Jodine Slingsby of Westerville and Jacqualine Waite of Hastings; son, Scot Moody of Lathrop, California, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.