Sharon Marsh

BROKEN BOW — Sharon Kay Marsh, 78, of Ansley died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ansley Cemetery with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting 4-6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ansley. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
She was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert and Wilma (Coffman) Carroll.
She and Rodney Marsh married Oct. 27, 1970.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney Dean Marsh of Ansley; son, Alan Schmidt of Kearney; daughter, Carol Fairlie of Lebanon, Illinois; and son, James Marsh of Ansley; sister, Adryce Wiemers of Texas; brothers, Neil Carroll of Georgia and Roger Carroll of Broken Bow; former spouse, Roger Schmidt of Ansley; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
