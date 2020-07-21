COZAD — Scott E. Stahla, 51, of Smithfield died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.
A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Rock Stahla officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Scott’s wish for cremation.
Scott was born May 29, 1969, in Kimball to Edward A. and Kathy (Schwindt) Stahla.
Survivors include his parents, Ed and Kathy of Smithfield; children, Marissa C. Fairbanks of Winston, Oregon, and Erik A. Stahla of Springfield, Oregon; a sister, Pamela Stahla Kernin of Sitka, Alaska; and two grandchildren.