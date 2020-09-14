Sandra Green

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA — Sandra Gene (Polhemus) Green, 74, of Boca Raton, Florida, died from sepsis on Oct. 24, 2019, in Delray Beach, Florida.
Inurnment was held Wednesday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with those of her late husband, Richard D. Green.
A private memorial service will be held after the pandemic has abated.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
——
Sandra, known as Sandy, was born May 25, 1945, in Brady, Texas, to Eugene and Helen Oleta (Bradshaw) Polhemus. She was raised on a farm near Atlanta, Nebraska, and later in Holdrege. She graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1963. She then pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL), graduating in 1968 with a major in voice and piano. Sandy then received her master’s of music degree in 1970.
Sandy taught voice at UNL from 1970 to 1974 before going to New York City to study voice with famed opera singer Louis Quilico, and acting with Frank Corsaro of New York City Opera. From 1981 to 1984, she taught voice as a visiting professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and at Dana College in Blair. She also taught private voice lessons.
Sandy moved to Florida in 1984, where she was employed by the Computer Systems Division of Gould Inc. In 1990, she was hired as a purchasing agent by Broward County’s Aviation Department. Sandy worked on the county’s Airport Expansion Program for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport until her retirement in 2012.
She met her late husband soon after arriving in Florida, and the couple married in 1989 and made their home in Boca Raton. Together, they traveled to several countries and wrote extensive travelogues. They were known by their friends for lavish travel themed dinner parties following their overseas trips.
Sandy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Boca Raton (West Campus) and the Children’s Aid Club. She served as the CAC secretary during her first year of membership and remained active in the organization until ill health intervened. The chronic lymphocytic leukemia she had successfully battled for almost two decades had begun to take its toll.
Best known by family and friends for her operatic singing voice and for her love of classical music, Sandy sang professionally with Palm Beach Opera and Gold Coast Opera, with her church’s choir, frequently as a soloist, and in musicals, operettas and concerts.
Sandy is survived by her sister, Susan McAdam (John) of Omaha; sister-in-law, Vicki Polhemus of Kearney; brother-in-law, Dan Green (Joyce) of Nanuet, New York; stepmother, Soffia Polhemus of Kearney; stepsisters. Betty Streff (Steve) of Kearney and Anna Midkiff of Tucson, Arizona; stepbrother, Stanley Lindholm (Carol) of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Angela Lindholm of Omaha; special friend, Patrick Eagan of Boca Raton; and several nieces, nephews and numerous friends in both Nebraska and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Rip” Green on Jan. 15, 2014; her parents; brothers, Edward Arthur Polhemus and Lee Alan Polhemus; and stepbrother, Karl Beni Lindholm who passed away after her death.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 9087 Glades Road, Boca Raton, Florida 33432; Children’s Aid Club, 3296 N. Federal Highway No. 11503, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33339; a chapter of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; or the donor’s preferred charitable organization.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.
