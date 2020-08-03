KEARNEY — Sandi Sue Leonard, 79, of Kearney died from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with Jim Rookstool officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services, both at the funeral home.
——
Sandi Sue Leonard (Garst) was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Jamestown, Kansas, to Charles and Velma (Jamison) Garst. She was raised and attended school in Mankato, Kansas, before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Harry Rosco Leonard Jr. Sandi and Jr. united in marriage July 27, 1957. In September 1958, they welcomed their first born Cynthia, then four years later their boy, Wade. They would raise their family on the road moving across the Midwest as Jr. worked construction. Sandi made each place a perfect home. She was the epitome of a homemaker with her children and home always looking pristine. They would later settle and reside in Kearney. Sandi gained a job at Baldwin Filters and later at West Co.
Sandi enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafts. She also looked forward to casino bus trips with her husband and friends. Most of all, Sandi enjoyed spending time and cooking for her family. Her chicken and noodles along with her potato salad were family favorites and always were anxiously awaited. Each new family member would be presented with a handmade blanket, always signed “Made with love, Nana.”
Sandi fought long and she fought hard, exceeding her expectations first given in May 2019. When she closed her eyes and passed away peacefully, loved ones surrounded her.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Leonard Jr. of Kearney; daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Beaver of Gibbon; grandchildren, Amber Wright, Ashley Turner, Mark Kniffen, Logan Stump and Dylan Kniffen; brothers, James (Letha) Garst of Mankato and Paul (Darlene) Garst of Mankato; sister, Shirley Hancode of Englewood, Colorado; brother-in-law, Ron (Sheri) Leonard of Kearney; and six great-grandchildren.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wade Leonard; grandson, Tony Turner; brothers, Virgil, Verle, Guy Neal, Darrel, Charles and Delmer; and brother-in-law, Henry Leonard.
Memorials are suggested to the Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings,or to Concrete Cares.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.