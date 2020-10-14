HOLDREGE — Ruth Maxine Long, 98, of Holdrege, formerly of Atlanta, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Private graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Industry Cemetery in rural Atlanta with the Rev. Rick Thomason officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. Ruth’s graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

On Aug. 1, 1941, she married Nolan Gaylord Long in Holdrege. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Edgren of Holdrege; sons, Gaylord Long of Bertrand, Greg Long of Moses Lake, Washington, and Glen Long of Elm Creek, and Gary Long of Atlanta; sister, Ina June Winklemann of Holdrege; brother, Dean Leopold of Loomis; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.