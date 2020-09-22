KEARNEY — Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz, 46, of Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A private family funeral service is planned Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.reynoldslovefuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.