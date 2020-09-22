KEARNEY — Ruth “Ruby” Muñoz, 46, of Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A private family funeral service is planned Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

