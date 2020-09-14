Ronald Stuehm

DALLAS — Ronald Dean Stuehm, 88, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Mitch Ivey officiating. For the safety of all concerned, face coverings are encouraged. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Following the services, a private family interment will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the North Platte Honor Guard in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ronald was born June 12, 1932, in Ogallala, Nebraska, to Arthur and Elva (Inwersen) Stuehm.
On Sept. 25, 1955, he married A. Katherine Brott.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Stuehm of Irving; sons, Gary Stuehm of Flower Mound, Texas, and Randy Stuehm of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Kenneth Stuehm of Cozad; and three granddaughters.
