He married Janis M. Shotkoski on Oct. 12, 1968, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Other than time spent in Germany while Ron was in the military, the couple lived their entire married lives in Grand Island where they raised their two sons. Ron began working for New Holland in 1966 and retired from there in 2003, after 37 years of service. He and Janis also owned and operated Rhino Linings in Grand Island from 1996 to 2009.

In retirement, Ron purchased a small farm in Sherman County. He was in heaven spending time on his farm and driving one of his five tractors.

He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island and was a member of both the Loup City and Grand Island American Legion posts.

Survivors include his wife, Janis of Grand Island; sons, Alan Palu and Tina Packard of Casper, Wyoming, and Clint Palu of Alda; four grandchildren, Avery Palu, Chase Lapp, Halle Palu and Conor Palu; his mother, Madeline Palu of Loup City; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Yvonne Palu of Loup City; a “third son,” Tim and Kristen Kosmicki of Sioux City, Iowa; Janis’ siblings and spouses, John Shotkoski of Lincoln, Pat Opp of Wood River, Tom and Jacque Shotkoski of Lincoln, Rosie Dooley of Wood River, Kathy Bydalek of Kearney and Joyce and Randy Rowley of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.