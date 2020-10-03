Ron Fitzgerald

Later in life Ron met Mary Jo Freeze and the two were engaged in August 2013. They enjoyed their time with each other and the many adventures they experienced together.

Ron was a true gentleman who would always put other people’s needs before his own. He had a stoic, humble, kind and humorous nature that was contagious and resonated with everyone he met. When it came to helping, he was the first to show up and the last to leave. Ron never knew a stranger. He had a true passion for helping others and fixing things. He was a carpenter at heart and perfectionist when it came to his work.

Ron enjoyed the outdoors and had many pastimes. He loved to travel and always looked forward to his annual trips to visit his sister Delores in Arizona and the occasional Fitzgerald reunion in Maine. When it came to Ron’s grandchildren that is where he felt most rewarded. His grandkids were drawn to his humble and gentle nature. He was most joyful when he was with his family, especially his loving grandchildren. Ron was the most caring and supportive brother, husband, uncle, father and Papa.