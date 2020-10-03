Ron Fitzgerald

KEARNEY — Ron J. Fitzgerald, 71, of Kearney died May 9, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial mass will be 3 p.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the family for a memorial bench at Kearney Pediatric Dentistry.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Ron was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Rockland, Maine, to Alvah and Clementine (Mazankowski) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in 1966.
Ron joined the Navy and served from Dec. 14, 1966, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 3, 1970. After his discharge he married Susan J. Luth on Feb. 22, 1970. They lived in Kearney and together raised two children, Lori and Eric. Susan passed away in November 2010.
Early in his career, Ron worked as an outside foreman for Agri-Automation & Country Structures in Kearney. He later worked for GTE and Frontier Communications as an outside maintenance technician until retiring in 2009. Ron was recently employed at Sterling Apartments and Kearney Pediatric Dentistry as a maintenance specialist.
He was a member of the American Legion, Kearney Kiwanis and St. James Catholic Church. Ron helped in numerous charitable organizations in the Kearney community. He was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus where he held numerous positions with Council No. 1728, including state softball chairman, state youth chairman, district deputy, deputy Grand Knight, Grand Knight and 4th Degree Knight of the Year.
Later in life Ron met Mary Jo Freeze and the two were engaged in August 2013. They enjoyed their time with each other and the many adventures they experienced together.
Ron was a true gentleman who would always put other people’s needs before his own. He had a stoic, humble, kind and humorous nature that was contagious and resonated with everyone he met. When it came to helping, he was the first to show up and the last to leave. Ron never knew a stranger. He had a true passion for helping others and fixing things. He was a carpenter at heart and perfectionist when it came to his work.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors and had many pastimes. He loved to travel and always looked forward to his annual trips to visit his sister Delores in Arizona and the occasional Fitzgerald reunion in Maine. When it came to Ron’s grandchildren that is where he felt most rewarded. His grandkids were drawn to his humble and gentle nature. He was most joyful when he was with his family, especially his loving grandchildren. Ron was the most caring and supportive brother, husband, uncle, father and Papa.
Survivors include his son, Eric and Lyndi Fitzgerald of Loup City; daughter, Lori and Tom Pepperl of Kearney; sister, Delores Mayfield of Phoenix; fiancée, Mary Jo Freeze of Kearney; Cody and Meghan Freeze of Amherst; Tara and Kasey Brandt of Kearney; and grandchildren, Olivia, Isaac, Elliott and Amelia Fitzgerald, Daltyn Pepperl, Drew, Hunter, Cooper and Sadie Freeze, and Lane and Finley Brandt.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Fitzgerald.
Cards may be sent in care of the Ron Fitzgerald family to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
