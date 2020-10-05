Ron Bickford

On June 3, 1955, Ron married Dorla Giltz. The couple made their home in Kearney until Ron found his first teaching job at Central City High School. The couple then moved to Grand Island where Ron was one of the founders of Northwest High School. Ron still was actively substituting at Grand Island Senior High School at the time of his death. Ron started out as an industrial education teacher then earned his master’s to help more students as a guidance counselor, and he taught driver’s education for many years. Ron coached track, football and youth baseball. Ron refereed football and basketball well into his 60s. For many years Ron sold real estate and earned his broker’s license, with his last 20 years at Woods Bros Realty.