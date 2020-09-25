BROKEN BOW — Roger Larson, 69, of Broken Bow died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Roger Sloan officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow at Broken Bow Cemetery.

Roger was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Broken Bow to Roger O. and Irma E. (Haumont) Larson.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Baller) Larson of Broken Bow; children, Jeff Larson of Broken Bow, Rick Larson of Broken Bow, Mark Larson of Westerville and Becky Vogt of McCook; sisters, Ann Watson of Raymond and Reva Hendrickson of Grand Island; brother, Rod Larson of Broken Bow; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.